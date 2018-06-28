Michael Cunningham: Hawks name Derek Pierce as GM of G …
Michael Cunningham: Hawks name Derek Pierce as GM of G League affiliate in Erie, Pa. Replaces Malik Rose, who joined Pistons front office. Pierce will maintain current role as Hawks dir of pro personnel.
June 28, 2018 | 1:36 pm EDT Update
Brad Turner: Sources: Clippers still waiting for DeAndre Jordan to make decision to opt-in, opt-out $24.1 million deal. Deadline Friday at midnight. Clips in daily contact with DJ’s reps. DJ’s agent talking with Mavs about center. Mavs interested to get DJ in sign-and-trade or free agent.
He said going to the Lakers wouldn’t be just about playing at home. “The fact of the matter is I’m from [Los Angeles], and I love being here,” he said. “But that has nothing to do with my decision with where I’m going to be playing at the end of the day.”
Jon Krawczynski: Thibs on a qualifying offer for Bjelica: “Obviously you know how we feel about him. We haven’t done it yet, but we feel very strongly about him.”
Ian Begley: Power forward Justin Harper has committed to playing Summer League with the Knicks, per ESPN sources.
Jason Jones: The Kings have announced their summer league roster which includes De’Aaron Fox, Frank Mason III, Harry Giles, Justin Jackson, Marvin Bagley III and Nigel Hayes. Asst. coach Larry Lewis will coach the team.
Kyle Kuzma: Asking for a friend. Who gives the media this much info? You’d think the media are the ones making the trades 😂