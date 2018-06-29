Chris Patrick: “When it comes to your asking price, i…
Chris Patrick: “When it comes to your asking price, it’s data-based. With Robert Covington, for example, we started putting comps together the year before. I actually have the list of guys here. We looked at Kent Bazemore’s deal, Allen Crabbe’s deal, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s deal and some others. We had a lot of comps – 17 different players. Basically, you’re just taking all the numbers and putting them together. With Covington, out of that group of 17 players, his value was [determined to be] $18.43 million per year; I’ll never forget that. He was in the top half of the group in nearly every stat category. Then, we took off $3 million per year because the Sixers were a bad team when he posted those numbers. When you’re the worst team in the league, numbers are going to be inflated. So that’s how Covington’s deal came to be four years, $62 million. That’s where the number came from.”
LeBron James has until the end of June 29th to exercise his opt-in for the 18-19 season and in the interiim, there have been reports of James communicating with Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Paul George. “The LeBron operation, I don’t know how else to put it, but they have basically thrown cold water and vehemently denied everything that has been out there the last couple of days,” said Brian Windhorst. “They have denied that he is communicating with Kawhi Leonard. They have denied he is communicating with Kevin Durant about joining up in Los Angeles. They have denied there is a three-way conversation going on between Paul George, Kawhi and LeBron. They have denied that Kawhi being traded to the Lakers would clinch LeBron going to the Lakers. “They have pretty much denied that any of that is happening.
“Clearly, LeBron is keeping a very close eye on the Lakers. This is my read on the situation: if he opts into his contract, that it pretty much closes the door on him going to the Lakers. It doesn’t necessarily guarantee that he is staying with the Cavs, but I think it’s a really good sign that he will. “If he opts out of the contract, I don’t necessarily think that it means he is leaving the Cavs, but I do think it bodes better for the Lakers if he does that. “There are other teams involved; obviously Houston, Philadelphia etc. But I really think this is a Cleveland or L.A. decision.
The possibility of James and Leonard teaming up with the Lakers does not appear to be directed by the two of them communicating with each other. “As for Kawhi, I have been assured very strongly that LeBron has not communicated with Kawhi, not only during this process but for a very long time. He has really not spoken to him and expressed a desire to play with each other.”
If Butler signs an extension, it likely will be next summer, when he can become a free agent and sign to stay with the Wolves for considerably more than any other team can pay him. If … “Every day we work at it,” Thibodeau said Thursday. “We know how important he is and we feel he’s one of the best players in the league. So how you manage that on a daily basis is important. I think our communication with him is important.”
Chad Johnson: I just talked to @Yg_Trece & all reports being made are false, we haven’t made a decision on our next destination yet, even though we’re communicating over chat while playing FIFA18 this is a serious decision & we’d like these so called sources to stop jumping the gun.
John Gambadoro: There is no truth to the absurd rumors of the Suns making a blockbuster trade for Kevin Love with Cleveland. Nothing there.