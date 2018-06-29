Beasley’s market value is an unknown after signing fo…
Beasley’s market value is an unknown after signing for the veteran’s minimum last summer on his way to becoming a Garden favorite. According to sources, Portland, Atlanta and Milwaukee could have interest. Kevin Durant lobbied last season for Golden State to make a play for Beasley, his buddy from Washington, D.C. The Warriors have discussed Beasley internally for the veteran’s minimum, but it doesn’t look like they will make a move.
June 29, 2018 | 12:51 pm EDT Update
Josh Lewenberg: Raptors announce their Summer League roster, which includes OG Anunoby, Alfonzo McKinnie, Malachi Richardson, Malcolm Miller and Canadian Chris Boucher. Nick Nurse will coach. pic.twitter.com/JgV5ksCsdA
June 29, 2018 | 12:22 pm EDT Update
The Knicks have interest as do the Pistons, but they have a new coach in Dwane Casey. The Pistons are too close to the luxury-tax line to re-sign Tolliver unless they move a contract. According to sources, the Knicks may want a high-character veteran to come in with their mid-level exception and be a good influence on their young players. Beasley was a scoring machine at times this season (13.2 points, 50.7 FG percentage), but he has had his career quirks.
As the Knicks figure out how to fill their stopgap starting power forward position during their expected quiet free agency, Beasley is still in the mix, according to NBA sources, but hardly a given. Knicks brass is doing their due diligence in investigating the rest of the mid-level power forward market as they are expected to wield an $8.6 million exception when free agency begins Sunday. Enes Kanter’s expected decision to opt into his $18.6 million contract will leave the Knicks without cap space but they don’t have a lot of open spots on their 15-man roster anyway.