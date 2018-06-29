USA Today Sports

The Indiana Pacers announced Friday their rookie/free agent camp roster. Highlighting the roster are 2018 first-round pick Aaron Holiday from UCLA and second-round pick Alize Johnson from Missouri State, as well as returning players TJ Leaf, Ben Moore, Alex Poythress, and Edmond Sumner.

