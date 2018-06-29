Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry won’t participate in …
Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry won’t participate in the team’s summer league games over the next two weeks as he recovers from April surgery to repair a fractured right wrist.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: DeAndre Jordan still deliberating his Clippers $24.1M option with deadline approaching at 11:59 PM. Talks on a sign-and-trade could pick up again, but dormant today. Jordan could opt-out and sign free agent deal w/ Mavericks, or opt-in and work with Clippers on a trade.
Bobby Marks: Mavericks could sign DeAndre Jordan outright with cap space but certainly would like 2 bites of the apple by moving a contract like Wes Matthews and also have room to sign another FA.
Michael Cunningham: Pierce on Trae Young: “You see him interacting with his teammates. You are seeing him out on the floor trying to figure guys out. I think we feel really good about where he is and just seeing his skill set.”
Michael Cunningham: Pierce on Omari Spellman: “He’s learning the NBA. You see the energy and the intensity kind of gets you in trouble, as well. . . . But what you know about him, his intensity is real.”
The Indiana Pacers announced Friday their rookie/free agent camp roster. Highlighting the roster are 2018 first-round pick Aaron Holiday from UCLA and second-round pick Alize Johnson from Missouri State, as well as returning players TJ Leaf, Ben Moore, Alex Poythress, and Edmond Sumner.
Bembry participated in portions of the team’s practice Friday. He said plans to travel with the Hawks to Utah and Las Vegas. “As you can see I’m shooting and working out and everything like that,” he said. “It’s still a process. I’m almost back, not quite yet.”
Liz Mullen: Pacers G Victor Oladipo has signed with WME for off-the-court work. Agents Carlos Fleming, Rob Koslowsky, Sara Newkirk Simon, Dan Limerick are on the team repping him.