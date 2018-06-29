USA Today Sports

Even if he started off the bench, Dennis Schröder scored 25 points in Germany’s emphatic 85 – 63 win over Austria. Since the start, the home side controlled the game (22-16) as Schröder’s addition for the Germans helped the team. Germany has qualified for the second round of the qualifiers with five wins in five games.

June 29, 2018 | 5:48 pm EDT Update
Harrison Wind: As expected, draft picks Michael Porter Jr and Jarred Vanderbilt will not play at Summer League for the Nuggets. Here’s the team’s full roster including 2017 draft-and-stash Vlatko Cancar, who’s playing for Slovenia in 2019 World Cup qualifiers right now.

Storyline: Michael Porter Injury
June 29, 2018 | 4:27 pm EDT Update
