Michael Cunningham: Trae Young on biggest early challenge
Michael Cunningham: Trae Young on biggest early challenge: “I’m coming to a new team with new teammates, so just figuring out how they play: their spots on the court, where they like to shoot the ball, where they like their passes.”
June 29, 2018 | 5:48 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: DeAndre Jordan update: One source with knowledge of the Clippers’ thinking says they are NOT opposed to the idea of taking back Wes Matthews in a Jordan trade, which does keep some hope alive for an opt-in-and-trade scenario
Shams Charania: The Indiana Pacers are guaranteeing forward Bojan Bogdanovic’s $10.5M deal for the 2018-19 season, league sources tell Yahoo. Bogdanovic played critical role for the Pacers last season.
Tom Orsborn: Lonnie Walker IV on if he’s been following the Kawhi Leonard saga: “Not at all. I am going to stay in my lane, focus on the #Spurs and worry about the jersey across my chest.”
Harrison Wind: As expected, draft picks Michael Porter Jr and Jarred Vanderbilt will not play at Summer League for the Nuggets. Here’s the team’s full roster including 2017 draft-and-stash Vlatko Cancar, who’s playing for Slovenia in 2019 World Cup qualifiers right now.
Even if he started off the bench, Dennis Schröder scored 25 points in Germany’s emphatic 85 – 63 win over Austria. Since the start, the home side controlled the game (22-16) as Schröder’s addition for the Germans helped the team. Germany has qualified for the second round of the qualifiers with five wins in five games.
June 29, 2018 | 4:27 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: DeAndre Jordan still deliberating his Clippers $24.1M option with deadline approaching at 11:59 PM. Talks on a sign-and-trade could pick up again, but dormant today. Jordan could opt-out and sign free agent deal w/ Mavericks, or opt-in and work with Clippers on a trade.