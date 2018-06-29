Michael Cunningham: John Collins on Trae Young: "Trae i…
Michael Cunningham: John Collins on Trae Young: “Trae is going to be a star. It’s just a matter of him getting used to the NBA speed and style.”
June 29, 2018 | 7:41 pm EDT Update
In recent days, the Clippers and Mavericks were unable to come to terms on a sign-and-trade agreement to move Jordan to Dallas now, but the Mavericks have $27 million in salary-cap space — and the ability to create more — to sign Jordan and possibly add more in free agency.
Eddie Sefko: Sources have said Dirk Nowitzki is on board with the DeAndre Jordan move. Him giving up maybe only $600K is not a problem.
Mike Bresnahan: Jersey change: Laker draft pick Svi Mykhailiuk says he’ll wear No. 10 this season, not the No. 19 he had at Tuesday’s introductory press conference.
Mike Bresnahan: Lakers PF/C Thomas Bryant sprained his left ankle at today’s summer-league practice. It’s unclear if he’ll be ready for Monday’s summer-League opener in Sacramento.
June 29, 2018 | 7:22 pm EDT Update
The Dallas Mavericks on Friday night declined Dirk Nowitzki’s $5 million team option for next season to make him a free agent and maximize their financial flexibility this off-season, according to two people familiar with the decision.
The move was mutual and a new contract for Nowitzki is expected in July, according to the people, who were not authorized to discuss the decision publicly.
Albert Nahmad: Mavs will enter the free agency with the ability to create up to $28M of cap room ($30M if they rescind Yogi Ferrell’s qualifying offer). They can repay Dirk for declining his $5M team option with, at a minimum, a two-year $9M R-MLE deal.