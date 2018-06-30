Michael Cunningham: Hawks waive Isaiah Taylor. Avoid pa…
Michael Cunningham: Hawks waive Isaiah Taylor. Avoid paying $300k guarantee.
June 30, 2018 | 10:49 am EDT Update
The Cavaliers do not intend to trade Kevin Love if they lose LeBron James in free agency this summer, and would rather try to make the playoffs than immediately begin rebuilding without their iconic star. Sources told cleveland.com this week that the Cavs would not trade Love, a five-time All-Star who is owed about $50 million over the next two seasons, if James leaves as a free agent. Sources say James is strongly considering joining the Los Angeles Lakers. “There is no reason to go backwards,” one source said, describing the Cavs’ situation.
If James does return to the Cavs, or signals to them that he wants to, no one on the roster would be untouchable from a trade perspective. Cleveland wants to develop its young talent — including rookie point guard Collin Sexton — but wouldn’t pass up the right opportunity to add an established veteran with James to improve their chances of reaching another Finals, sources indicated.
David Aldridge: Among the non-Kawhi bait players around the NBA who are available via trade, per league sources: Denver’s Wilson Chandler, New York’s Courtney Lee, Atlanta’s Kent Bazemore. And as @Marc Stein reported, the Raptors have let it be known there are no untouchables on their roster.
Albert Nahmad: Rodney McGurder’s $1.5 million non-guaranteed salary for 2018-19 becomes fully guaranteed if he’s not waived today. The Heat will surely keep him. They can make him a restricted free agent next summer if they choose.
Greek national team seemed to have everything under control as they won all five games in the first stage of FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. Head coach Thanasis Skourtopoulos was very satisfied and believes things will improve as he expects more players to be available for the second round, especially Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I think Giannis will be with us in September. Unless something extraordinary and very serious arises, I think he will come to the national team. He is aware of everything about the camp, he has the training program. He has shown interest and I think he will be in the national team for the first games of the next phase.”, Skourtopoulos told fiba.basketball.
June 30, 2018 | 7:50 am EDT Update
For Patty Mills, Leonard’s low-key yet extremely productive Australian teammate, there are still a lot of questions surrounding the superstar wing’s sudden rift with the franchise, and the reminder of how quickly things can shift in the volatile NBA. “Getting to this point now, you look back; I don’t know what we could’ve done better,” Mills told foxsports.com.au, of Leonard’s situation. “Don’t know what we could’ve done to help the situation, if it would’ve helped at all. This is basketball and, at the end of the day, it’s a reminder that it is a business, and a lot of money is involved with it.”