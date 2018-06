Greek national team seemed to have everything under control as they won all five games in the first stage of FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. Head coach Thanasis Skourtopoulos was very satisfied and believes things will improve as he expects more players to be available for the second round, especially Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I think Giannis will be with us in September. Unless something extraordinary and very serious arises, I think he will come to the national team. He is aware of everything about the camp, he has the training program. He has shown interest and I think he will be in the national team for the first games of the next phase.”, Skourtopoulos told fiba.basketball.