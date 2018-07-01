Vincent Goodwill: The Atlanta Hawks are one of the team…
Vincent Goodwill: The Atlanta Hawks are one of the team’s showing interest in RFA Zach LaVine, according to sources
July 1, 2018 | 1:16 am EDT Update
Jake Madison: Arnovitz, on The Jump, asks if the Pelicans even want Cousins back. Says that’s the elephant in the room. Windhorst says there is a number they’ll pay to have him rehab for the next six months
Jabari Young: Marco is a great locker room guy…. know SA fans will embrace him again… but I can’t lie, I’m trying to figure out what they are doing with this move… I just don’t see it #Spurs
Scott Bordow: Robert Sarver told me during season Suns wanted to bring in players who knew how to win. That’s Ariza. Contract makes sense. But adds to a crowded position. Won’t be surprised at all if a trade is coming at some point
Marc J. Spears: Orlando Magic free agent forward Marreese Speights is nearing a lucrative deal with the Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, a source said.
July 1, 2018 | 1:07 am EDT Update
Marc Stein: The Timberwolves began free agency by informing star guard Jimmy Butler that they intend to offer him a maximum contract extension valued in the four-year, $110 million range as soon as he’s eligible to sign the deal on July 9, league sources say
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Marco Belinelli has agreed to a two-year, $12M deal with the Spurs, league source tells ESPN.
Jon Krawczynski: Wolves have locked in Derrick Rose for 1-year, $2.393 million, according to sources.