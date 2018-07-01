USA Today Sports

Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Omari Spellman signed the…

1 hour ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Omari Spellman signed their Hawks contracts on Sunday. As first-round picks the players’ contract terms and salaries are dictated by the rookie scale. They received two-year guaranteed contracts with team options for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

July 1, 2018 | 12:28 pm EDT Update
July 1, 2018 | 11:46 am EDT Update
A high-level Philadelphia 76ers contingent is meeting with LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, on Sunday in Los Angeles, league sources told ESPN. James isn’t expected to attend the meeting, which is the first significant chance for the 76ers to make case a free-agent case to James, league sources said. Ownership and possibly interim president of basketball operations/coach Brett Brown are expected to lead the meeting with James’ representatives, sources said.
1 hour ago via ESPN

Ian Begley: The Knicks and Luke Kornet have agreed to a one-year deal, sources confirm. Kornet, a restricted free agent who was on a 2-way contract last season, agreed to a one-year deal for $1.6M. That’s an exception that won’t require cap space. This also will allow the Knicks to sign another player to a 2-way contract. They’ve agreed with Allonzo Trier on a 2-way deal. They can have as many as two 2-way players on the roster. Kornet’s deal was first reported by the New York Post.
1 hour ago via ESPN

Kornet wasn’t certain how long the free-agent process would take, and sources said a couple of teams expressed preliminary interest entering Sunday’s first full day of free agency. The Knicks also drafted project center Mitchell Robinson in the second round, making Kornet a further question mark. “The Knicks have definitely showed interest with their development,” Kornet said. “They’ve enjoyed having me around. I had a great year here. I would love to be back in New York. I’m kind of waiting to hear. Another year here would be something I’d be excited to have.”
1 hour ago via New York Post

