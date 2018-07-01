The Hawks signed point guard Jaylen Adams to a “two-w…
The Hawks signed point guard Jaylen Adams to a “two-way” contract for 2018-19, the team announced Sunday. Adams, 22, wasn’t selected in the draft after playing four seasons at St. Bonaventure. He was voted co-player of the year in the Atlantic 10 as a senior, when he averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 assists per game.
July 1, 2018 | 12:28 pm EDT Update
Sam Amick: Also, from the longest-of-longshots department: I’m told Houston will continue pursuing LeBron James until he makes a final decision. No known meeting, but – cap obstacles be darned – they have not waved the white flag on that front.
Marc Stein: Among the Sixers’ planned top selling points to LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul today: Philly believes it still has a real chance to win the Kawhi Leonard trade sweepstakes, league sources say
Ian Begley: Per sources: the Knicks have strong interest in re-signing Isaiah Hicks, a restricted free agent who was on a two-way contract last season. New York has the right match any offer to Hicks.
July 1, 2018 | 11:46 am EDT Update
A high-level Philadelphia 76ers contingent is meeting with LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, on Sunday in Los Angeles, league sources told ESPN. James isn’t expected to attend the meeting, which is the first significant chance for the 76ers to make case a free-agent case to James, league sources said. Ownership and possibly interim president of basketball operations/coach Brett Brown are expected to lead the meeting with James’ representatives, sources said.
Brad Turner: Can confirm reports that Lakers and Clippers both have interest in Amir Johnson, per source. Both teams will talk with him today.
Ian Begley: The Knicks and Luke Kornet have agreed to a one-year deal, sources confirm. Kornet, a restricted free agent who was on a 2-way contract last season, agreed to a one-year deal for $1.6M. That’s an exception that won’t require cap space. This also will allow the Knicks to sign another player to a 2-way contract. They’ve agreed with Allonzo Trier on a 2-way deal. They can have as many as two 2-way players on the roster. Kornet’s deal was first reported by the New York Post.
Kornet wasn’t certain how long the free-agent process would take, and sources said a couple of teams expressed preliminary interest entering Sunday’s first full day of free agency. The Knicks also drafted project center Mitchell Robinson in the second round, making Kornet a further question mark. “The Knicks have definitely showed interest with their development,” Kornet said. “They’ve enjoyed having me around. I had a great year here. I would love to be back in New York. I’m kind of waiting to hear. Another year here would be something I’d be excited to have.”