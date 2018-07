Kornet wasn’t certain how long the free-agent process would take, and sources said a couple of teams expressed preliminary interest entering Sunday’s first full day of free agency. The Knicks also drafted project center Mitchell Robinson in the second round, making Kornet a further question mark. “The Knicks have definitely showed interest with their development,” Kornet said. “They’ve enjoyed having me around. I had a great year here. I would love to be back in New York. I’m kind of waiting to hear. Another year here would be something I’d be excited to have.”