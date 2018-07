The cheapest Lakers season tickets on StubHub before James’ announcement were $3,499 each. Twenty minutes after the announcement, those same seats were also the cheapest — $5,800 each. After the deal was announced, one person paid $188,781 on StubHub, including fees, for four season tickets. The seats, which are 16 rows up and one section off center, are only for regular-season games and don’t include the playoffs