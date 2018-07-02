Bobby Marks: Teams that have $10M+ in cap space for Julius Randle include: Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia and Sacramento. The Nets could join the group but will depend on a potential Dwight Howard buyout.
Sean Deveney: The @Los Angeles Lakers made off with Rajon Rondo, whom @New Orleans Pelicans were sure they could keep for a part of the midlevel. But LA had more $$. Also, source said Rondo always wanted to play in LA. He thought he was going to Lakers in 2015, but LA drafted D’Angelo Russell and passed on Rondo.
Derek Bodner: The Philadelphia 76ers announce the signing of first-round pick Zhaire Smith, selected 16th overall.
Jason Quick: Blazers announce they have signed first round pick Anfernee Simons. He will wear No. 24
Ian Begley: Familiar name for Knicks fans: several NBA teams have expressed interest in signing former NYK draft pick Kostas Papanikolaou, who played for Olympiacos last year in EuroLeague. NYK picked Papanikolaou, a 6-9 SF, in 2012 in the 2nd round. He’s considering an NBA return.
Spaniard Hernangomez, traded to the Hornets last winter, arrived in Charlotte over the weekend for minicamp practices and Las Vegas summer league. He thought it imperative to absorb as much as he could about new coach James Borrego’s system. “To be honest, it was a hard decision to say no to my national team, my country,” Hernangomez told the Observer Monday. “I feel like for me, for my future, it was more important for me to be here with the new coaching staff.”
Chris Mannix: Rondo is coming to training camp with plans to compete for a starting job, source told @The Vertical.