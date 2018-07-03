Kent Bazemore: Hands down the best league in all of spo…
Kent Bazemore: Hands down the best league in all of sports! @NBA thank you 😂😂
July 2, 2018 | 9:30 pm EDT Update
Marcus Thompson: Boogie played with Draymond, Klay and Durant on Team USA. Boogie, Draymond and Durant have a good, if not volatile, relationship. Guarantee they will both say Boogie is a good dude who they can keep under wraps
Anthony Slater: Age of the Warriors’ five All-Stars 27: DeMarcus Cousins 28: Klay Thompson and Draymond Green 29: Kevin Durant 30: Steph Curry
July 2, 2018 | 9:18 pm EDT Update
Alex Kennedy: These are my last three texts from players: “Bro, what the hell?” “This is crazy.” “That’s wild.” Everyone is stunned by DeMarcus Cousins to the Golden State Warriors.