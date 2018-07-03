USA Today Sports

July 2, 2018
According to Second Spectrum tracking, Cousins’ average touch last season saw him hold the ball for 2.6 seconds, far longer than the Warriors’ centers. Bell had the longest average touch time of those players at 1.7 seconds. For that matter, Cousins’ touches were longer even than those of Draymond Green (2.2 seconds on average). At the other end of the court, Cousins isn’t ideally suited for Golden State’s switch-heavy defense. Per Second Spectrum tracking, Cousins switched on just 46 screens all of 2017-18, 2.7 percent of the screens he defended. Even Pachulia, the slowest-footed of the Warriors’ centers last season, switched 13 percent of the screens he defended. So Steve Kerr will want to avoid putting Cousins in situations in which he has to switch.
DeMarcus Cousins Free Agency
July 2, 2018
