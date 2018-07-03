Michael Cunningham: Pierce on Trae Young: "Last thing I…
Michael Cunningham: Pierce on Trae Young: “Last thing I want him doing is second-guessing. I want him to shoot with confidence.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 2, 2018 | 10:37 pm EDT Update
Chris Haynes: ESPN Sources: Portland and New Orleans had discussed the possibility of a sign-and-trade for DeMarcus Cousins, but a road block existed since he shares the same agent as RFA Jusuf Nurkic.
Marc J. Spears: DeMarcus Cousins tells @TheUndefeated that going to the Warriors was “his Ace of Spades” and he made the “smartest move ever.” More on @SportsCenter coming shortly.
CJ McCollum: Just turned my phone on …. @DeMarcus Cousins whats goin on bruh? .. hit my line ..we gotta talk about this
According to Second Spectrum tracking, Cousins’ average touch last season saw him hold the ball for 2.6 seconds, far longer than the Warriors’ centers. Bell had the longest average touch time of those players at 1.7 seconds. For that matter, Cousins’ touches were longer even than those of Draymond Green (2.2 seconds on average). At the other end of the court, Cousins isn’t ideally suited for Golden State’s switch-heavy defense. Per Second Spectrum tracking, Cousins switched on just 46 screens all of 2017-18, 2.7 percent of the screens he defended. Even Pachulia, the slowest-footed of the Warriors’ centers last season, switched 13 percent of the screens he defended. So Steve Kerr will want to avoid putting Cousins in situations in which he has to switch.
Eddie Johnson: i have said for years that AAU has ruined the competitive spirit at the college and NBA level. Now we are seeing it and we can’t just blame the players. Grassroots basketball has to change by not allowing players from different states to play on the same team. @Sirius XM NBA #nba
July 2, 2018 | 10:21 pm EDT Update
Zach Lowe: Have likewise heard this came together quickly — all today basically — for the Warriors. Some inside the org were stunned when the news broke/deal became final