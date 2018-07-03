Young settled down after halftime as he focused on pass…
Young settled down after halftime as he focused on passing out of pick-and-rolls. “Getting the jitters out,” Young said. “Looking forward to today, not being able to take my usual nap before the game because I was excited about playing. That first half was just getting some under my belt and I felt a lot more comfortable in the second half.” Young wasn’t the only Hawks player struggling with his outside shot. The rest of the Hawks combined to shoot 8-for-29 on 3-pointers.
July 3, 2018 | 12:51 am EDT Update
Alex Kennedy: Isaiah Thomas followed the Orlando Magic on Twitter today. It seems Thomas wants to go somewhere he can play a lot, so Orlando makes a lot of sense. He’d get a lot of touches and the only other point guard on the roster is DJ Augustin. (h/t @DavidBaumannORL)
Checking around tonight, I heard that the Warriors themselves were initially not overly confident that Cousins would accept their offer. He was, after all, talking to the Kings about a super-max deal last season before he was traded, and was eligible to receive a five-year, $180 million deal from the New Orleans Pelicans, though it’s unclear if he was offered anything close to that, especially given his injury.
What I heard: The Warriors executives are almost as stunned as everybody else right now. Happy stunned, but stunned.
Enes Kanter: Wouldn’t be surprised if I see BREAKING: Warriors just signed Thanos and John Wick to add to their bench for one year. Lol