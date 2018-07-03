Kent Bazemore: You cannot win with this social media st…
Kent Bazemore: You cannot win with this social media stuff. You guys take life wayyy too serious. Have some fun and stop quitting every time the odds are stacked against you. Small high school, mid major, undrafted. Just another day in the life. #Goodnight
July 3, 2018 | 1:04 am EDT Update
Shams Charania: Sources: Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a 2 year, $25M deal with the Clippers.
July 3, 2018 | 12:51 am EDT Update
Alex Kennedy: Isaiah Thomas followed the Orlando Magic on Twitter today. It seems Thomas wants to go somewhere he can play a lot, so Orlando makes a lot of sense. He’d get a lot of touches and the only other point guard on the roster is DJ Augustin. (h/t @DavidBaumannORL)
Checking around tonight, I heard that the Warriors themselves were initially not overly confident that Cousins would accept their offer. He was, after all, talking to the Kings about a super-max deal last season before he was traded, and was eligible to receive a five-year, $180 million deal from the New Orleans Pelicans, though it’s unclear if he was offered anything close to that, especially given his injury.
What I heard: The Warriors executives are almost as stunned as everybody else right now. Happy stunned, but stunned.