Albert Nahmad: Teams that can create more than $5M of c…
Albert Nahmad: Teams that can create more than $5M of cap room: Bulls: $26M (assumes RFAs retained; otherwise $38M) Hawks: $24M Kings: $19M 76ers: $14M Pacers: $12M (or $15M with Al Jefferson stretch) Nets: $7M (plus Dwight Howard buyout) Lakers: $6M
July 3, 2018 | 2:04 pm EDT Update
Alex Kennedy: Unsigned FAs: Clint Capela (R), Jabari Parker (R), Isaiah Thomas, Tyreke Evans, Marcus Smart (R), Zach LaVine (R), Jusuf Nurkic (R), D-Wade, Brook Lopez, Wayne Ellington, Luc Mbah a Moute, Mike Beasley, Tony Parker, Kyle O’Quinn, Trevor Booker, Jamal Crawford, Shane Larkin, etc.
Gina Mizell: MPJ, still shooting in socks at #Nuggets summer league practice. Once again, he won’t play in Vegas but has been here throughout the week.
But there were moments when Spellman showed what Pierce meant when he said during the minicamp that Spellman’s “energy and intensity kind of gets you in trouble” in the NBA if it’s not focused in the right way. “His energy needs to be spent appropriately,” Pierce said after the Grizzlies game. “That’s just part of his learning and his growth. Figuring out how to defend, when to be aggressive and when to be just smart. He’ll be fine.”
It turns out that the attention paid to his lack of conditioning motivated Spellman to attack the drill with vigor. “You hear a lot of stuff like, ‘He’s out of shape, he’s not quick,’” Spellman said. “I wanted to prove a point.”