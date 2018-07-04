Looney wanted to entertain other more lucrative offers with teams that could offer a larger role. Though he also fielded interest from the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks, Looney found it more appealing to stay with the Warriors because of his ongoing development and the team’s recent championship success. Looney has also set himself up for potentially another breakout season that could yield more offseason interest next summer.
July 3, 2018 | 9:12 pm EDT Update
Alex Kennedy: Isaiah Thomas and the Orlando Magic are negotiating a possible deal, according to league sources. Nothing has been agreed to yet, but it seems both sides want to get this done.
Center Dwight Howard, an eight-time All-Star and three-time defensive player of the year, is expected to reach a deal with the Washington Wizards after his trade to Brooklyn is official on Friday and he clears waivers.
Fourth-year forward Kevon Looney agreed to re-sign with the Warriors on a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal, league sources confirmed to Bay Area News Group. ESPN first reported the news.
Erik Horne: George in the doc on signing with OKC: “It’s more than just loyalty. It’s about doing what I think it right. I feel this is the best and the perfect opportunity to cement myself and to bring a championship where it hasn’t been brought.”
Erik Horne: Paul George in the doc on Russell Westbrook: “Aside from being one of the best human beings I’ve been around, his approach to the game is what guys want to be a part of and build something with. Russ is somebody I can build with and vice versa.”
July 3, 2018 | 8:27 pm EDT Update
Drew Shiller: Paul George: “I 100 percent appreciate Laker Nation for wanting me to come back home. I wanted to come here a year ago, prior to going to OKC. And unfortunately wasn’t traded to the Lakers — Lakers didn’t grab me.”