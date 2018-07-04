USA Today Sports

Trae Young: ...Keep that same energy🙏🏽💯

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 4, 2018 | 1:15 pm EDT Update
Yes, that DeMarcus Cousins, the immensely talented big man who spent nearly seven stressful seasons in Sacramento before an ugly divorce sent him to New Orleans via trade in Feb. 2017. “Don’t ask me about ‘Boogie,’” Ranadive, who spent three years as a minority owner of the Warriors before helping keep the Kings in Sacramento in 2013, said with a smile to USA TODAY Sports while walking to his courtside seat.
18 mins ago via USA Today Sports

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

The Warriors acquired former New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins with their taxpayer mid-level exception ($5.3 million), providing the very piece the team needed to keep its championship train moving and the ammunition all 29 other teams needed to further fuel their resentment. “I was very shocked,” Bell said following the Warriors’ summer-league win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.
18 mins ago via San Jose Mercury-News

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: DeMarcus Cousins to Warriors
Even if Cousins faces uncertainty with his pending return from a left Achilles tendon injury, the Warriors believe they will benefit with having any version of him. “He’s obviously great and a great All-Star,” Bell said. “I’m very excited for him to be on the team. He can help us out a lot being that scoring center. He is definitely a tough person to guard. Big body, can shoot and can do just about anything.”
18 mins ago via San Jose Mercury-News

Uncategorized

, ,

Home