Trae Young: ...Keep that same energy🙏🏽💯
July 4, 2018 | 1:15 pm EDT Update
Sam Amick: The Rockets are obviously all in on restricted free agent Clint Capela as their man in the middle, with plans to match any offer sheet that comes his way. Cousins as a sixth man with all those question marks wasn’t appealing.
Sexton, 19, was the eighth pick in the draft last month. Per league rules, the most he could earn this season was about $4.1 million, based on where he was selected. Rookie contracts are guaranteed for the first two years, with team options for the last two years.
Yes, that DeMarcus Cousins, the immensely talented big man who spent nearly seven stressful seasons in Sacramento before an ugly divorce sent him to New Orleans via trade in Feb. 2017. “Don’t ask me about ‘Boogie,’” Ranadive, who spent three years as a minority owner of the Warriors before helping keep the Kings in Sacramento in 2013, said with a smile to USA TODAY Sports while walking to his courtside seat.
The Warriors acquired former New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins with their taxpayer mid-level exception ($5.3 million), providing the very piece the team needed to keep its championship train moving and the ammunition all 29 other teams needed to further fuel their resentment. “I was very shocked,” Bell said following the Warriors’ summer-league win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.
Even if Cousins faces uncertainty with his pending return from a left Achilles tendon injury, the Warriors believe they will benefit with having any version of him. “He’s obviously great and a great All-Star,” Bell said. “I’m very excited for him to be on the team. He can help us out a lot being that scoring center. He is definitely a tough person to guard. Big body, can shoot and can do just about anything.”
After Durant chided Bell for missing a dunk after throwing the ball off the backboard, Bell brought up Durant’s previous scuffle with Cousins. “‘Yeah, that was just us competing on the floor,’” Durant answered. “‘You forget about it the next day.’”
Sexton is expected to compete with the Cavs in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League that starts Friday.