Young is small by NBA standards, and his summer league …
Young is small by NBA standards, and his summer league opponents have been free to clutch, grab and bump him when he tries to drive to the basket with no fear of fouling out or costing their team. “It’s a lot more physical,” Young said after Tuesday’s game. “It’s different, but that’s how you want it. You want it to be competitive. This is all a learning experience. This is just my second game.”
July 4, 2018 | 4:19 pm EDT Update
Derek Bodner: Amir Johnson signing for the vet minimum, per @Jake Fischer and @Keith Pompey. Huge pay cut, dropping from $11m to $2.4m, and it gives the Sixers more flexibility by retaining the Room exception.
Harrison Wind: Malik Beasley today on if he’s thinking about the Nuggets’ current vacancy at backup shooting guard: “For sure. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I could be traded, I could be on that second unit. But either way, I’m going to be working hard to play.”
July 4, 2018 | 3:52 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Amir Johnson is finalizing a one-year deal to return to the 76ers, league source tells ESPN.
Rod Beard: Got some clarity on the Calderon signing. It’s a $2.4M vet minimum salary but only counts as $1.5M for cap and luxury-tax purposes. As a 3rd PG, a veteran in Calderon likely makes the coaching staff more comfortable than Buycks, for about the same price.