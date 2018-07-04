USA Today Sports

Hawks coaches do their own charting, of course, and the…

1 hour ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Hawks coaches do their own charting, of course, and they also see that the box scores don’t necessarily reflect how Young is playing.  “We are not going to look at the stat sheet and say he played good or bad,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “It’s a matter of, is he playing the right way, is he doing what we are looking for and is he facilitating and getting his teammates involved.” 

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 4, 2018 | 4:19 pm EDT Update
July 4, 2018 | 3:52 pm EDT Update
Home