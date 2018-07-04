Hawks coaches do their own charting, of course, and the…
Hawks coaches do their own charting, of course, and they also see that the box scores don’t necessarily reflect how Young is playing. “We are not going to look at the stat sheet and say he played good or bad,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “It’s a matter of, is he playing the right way, is he doing what we are looking for and is he facilitating and getting his teammates involved.”
July 4, 2018 | 4:19 pm EDT Update
Derek Bodner: Amir Johnson signing for the vet minimum, per @Jake Fischer and @Keith Pompey. Huge pay cut, dropping from $11m to $2.4m, and it gives the Sixers more flexibility by retaining the Room exception.
Harrison Wind: Malik Beasley today on if he’s thinking about the Nuggets’ current vacancy at backup shooting guard: “For sure. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I could be traded, I could be on that second unit. But either way, I’m going to be working hard to play.”
July 4, 2018 | 3:52 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Amir Johnson is finalizing a one-year deal to return to the 76ers, league source tells ESPN.
Rod Beard: Got some clarity on the Calderon signing. It’s a $2.4M vet minimum salary but only counts as $1.5M for cap and luxury-tax purposes. As a 3rd PG, a veteran in Calderon likely makes the coaching staff more comfortable than Buycks, for about the same price.