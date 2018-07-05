Fletcher Mackel: NBA source tells me #Pelicans have “…
Fletcher Mackel: NBA source tells me #Pelicans have “had discussions” about acquiring Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder in trade. Unsure how far talks got. I’m told NOLA likes his talent, potential fit on court… but has MAJOR concerns about his pending legal issues (felony assault).
Among the above, there are three players with non-guaranteed contracts: Maxi Kleber, Dorian FInney-Smith and Kyle Collinsworth. Kleber (who played 1,206 minutes last season) and Finney-Smith (who played 1,647 minutes the prior season before missing most of 2017-18 to injury) are fairly certain to be kept. It’s less certain, but entirely possible, that Collinsworth will be retained. For now, we’ve left him in the mix.
LiAngelo Ball chased his dream of making it to the NBA, but has since struggled to garner a Summer League invite as an undrafted free agent, let alone get drafted into the league by the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite devoting so much of his life to this pursuit—and coming up empty thus far—Gelo sounded like a young man at peace with his circumstances during a recent appearance on V103 Atlanta alongside Lonzo Ball and LaVar Ball. “It’s not upsetting at all,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m only 19. So people acting like it’s the end of the world for me, like I’m 26 or something. Nah, I’m 19. I got other stuff I could do.”
Kawhi Leonard not that into Clippers
Adrian Wojnarowski: “I’ve been told that one of the reasons [Kawhi Leonard] looks at going to the Clippers – is a little less motivated [to go to the Clippers] is because initially, the idea of Los Angeles was fine to him – he preferred the Lakers but was all right with the Clippers – but now that LeBron James is there, the idea of going head-to-head with LeBron – to have Kawhi with the Clippers and LeBron with the Lakers, and to maybe feel dwarfed by that – I’m told that’s become far less appealing for him.”
ESPNLosAngeles: “They’ve [Lakers] been willing to offer what they consider to be a fair package but they’ve made it very clear to San Antonio that Kyle Kuzma is off limits…they’re not letting go of Kuzma.” – @stephenasmith on the Lakers not wanting to trade Kuzma
I know this might sound like a roll of the dice, but if I’m the Raptors, I would pick up the phone and tell Spurs GM R.C. Buford that he can choose a package featuring DeMar DeRozan. Yes, I get that you’d be giving up three years of DeRozan for Leonard’s expiring contract. But let’s face it: Toronto is third in the East pecking order behind Boston and Philadelphia. With LeBron out West, I would take a chance on Leonard if he looks healthy. Add Danny Green’s $10 million contract to Leonard, and a deal for DeRozan works.