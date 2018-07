JLEIII: When Blake (Griffin) came halfway through the year, from my point of view you guys really built a good relationship early on. For you, going through your first year and getting a guy of that pedigree, did it change your approach to how you go about the game, see the game? Luke Kennard: “When you get a player like that … he’s been in the league a long time. And, obviously, we have Andre (Drummond) and Reggie (Jackson) and some really good players. But we get Blake, and just his approach to different things in the game, you see that and try to follow that a little bit. We definitely built a good relationship when he got here — the entire team did. We were a close team. I think it’s going to carry over into this next season. I really do.”