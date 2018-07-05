Dorsey is trying to learn the expectations of new coach…
Dorsey is trying to learn the expectations of new coach Lloyd Pierce and find his niche within a new offensive system. “I wouldn’t say I’m really comfortable yet,” Dorsey said. “I’m still learning. I’m trying to figure it out on the fly and learn the offense this summer and training camp. This is my second year and I just wanted to come out and be aggressive and make the right reads.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 5, 2018 | 4:09 pm EDT Update
Philadelphia has not included Markelle Fultz in trade talks, sources say. If the 76ers miss out on Leonard now, they could enter next offseason with about $40 million in cap space — a nice consolation prize.
Boston hasn’t included Jaylen Brown, sources say. As I wrote here, it might make more sense to offer Kyrie Irving or Gordon Hayward before Brown, but I don’t see either happening. Boston is confident it can re-sign Irving despite chatter — credible chatter — that Irving and Jimmy Butler would like to play together, per league sources. They’ve earned such confidence.
But LeBron is a Laker, and he is not pressuring L.A. to acquire a second star now, per sources familiar with his thinking. His decision to come alone for three guaranteed seasons speaks for itself. He knows Ingram has at least borderline All-Star potential, and that the 2019 free-agency class is loaded beyond Leonard. He has faith in the combined powers of his supernova talent and the Lakers brand.
JLEIII: When you come in as a rookie, you don’t really have the frame of reference to prepare for the rigors of an NBA season. Now that you have a year under your belt, how did you prepare differently than previous years? Luke Kennard: “There were some things I needed to focus on a little more. I definitely changed some of my workout routines to specifically work on the things I needed to work on. I worked on my shot a lot. I want to be a knockdown shooter. Finishing at the rim … the weight room was a big thing. I got a lot stronger.”
JLEIII: When Blake (Griffin) came halfway through the year, from my point of view you guys really built a good relationship early on. For you, going through your first year and getting a guy of that pedigree, did it change your approach to how you go about the game, see the game? Luke Kennard: “When you get a player like that … he’s been in the league a long time. And, obviously, we have Andre (Drummond) and Reggie (Jackson) and some really good players. But we get Blake, and just his approach to different things in the game, you see that and try to follow that a little bit. We definitely built a good relationship when he got here — the entire team did. We were a close team. I think it’s going to carry over into this next season. I really do.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey says Henry Ellenson will have the green light to shoot: “He’ll figure out what’s a good 3 and a bad 3. If he’s got his feet set and the ball is swinging, the first thing he should think is to step into his shot.”
July 5, 2018 | 3:41 pm EDT Update
Ellington would be among the simplest to sign, with Capela, Smart, Parker, LaVine, Nurkic, Harrell and Anderson all restricted free agents, with their teams having the right to match outside offers. That leaves Ellington, on that list, ranked as the leading unrestricted free agent.