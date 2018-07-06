Kyle Goon: After a video review, Grayson Allen and Trae…
Kyle Goon: After a video review, Grayson Allen and Trae Young both get techs, and Allen gets a personal foul. I’m sure that’s all we’ll hear about it from all sports shows everywhere
“It’s a tough market,” Mbah a Moute said. “I’m still waiting, trying to weigh my options, see what happens. We’ll see. This is still day five, six. It’s what I saw coming. Hopefully, we get something done.”
After Thursday’s African art exhibit — attended by Rockets president Tad Brown, vice president Gersson Rosas, general counsel Rafael Stone and scout Brent Johnson — Mbah a Moute will host Friday’s Taste of Africa Gala before Saturday’s charity soccer game pitting Team Mbah a Moute vs. Team Clint Capela at the Rice University Soccer Field. “I always wanted to do something like this since I got in the NBA,” said Mbah a Moute, a native of Cameroon. “Doing it here is great. I really feel home here in Houston.”
Here are the 13 restricted free agents left on the board with their one-year qualifying offer listed: Marcus Smart ($6M), Zach LaVine ($4.3M), David Nwaba ($1.7M), Rodney Hood ($3.4M), Yogi Ferrell ($2.9M), Patrick McCaw ($1.7M) Clint Capela ($4.7M), Montrezl Harrell ($1.8M), Jabari Parker ($4.3M), Jusuf Nurkic ($4.7M), Bryn Forbes ($1.7M), Kyle Anderson ($3.2M) and Davis Bertans ($1.7M).
Spencer Dinwiddie: Don’t know the kid. But to everyone judging Trae young too harshly. Remember SL nothing like the real thing.
Ian Begley: Kristaps Porzingis’ surgeon, Dr. David Altchek, says in Porzingis’ documentary that his ACL tear type has ‘the best prognosis’ for healing because there was no cartilage or ligament damage:
July 5, 2018 | 11:20 pm EDT Update
Mbah a Moute, however, remains a free agent. “Of course, I want to be here, yeah,” Mbah a Moute said. “I think we had a great year last year. I had a good year. The team did great, a game away from the Finals. Hopefully, we’ll bring everybody back. I know Trevor (Ariza) left. But to bring everybody else back and have the same team and try to go at it again, (that) is what I’m hoping to do. We’ll see what happens.”
July 5, 2018 | 10:27 pm EDT Update
Mike Fisher: Source tells DBcom that #Mavs intend to bring back guard Yogi Ferrell. (We don’t yet know which cap tool/$).
Josh Robbins: Mo Bamba, who will make his Magic summer league debut tomorrow: “I’m very excited. I haven’t played since March [16th]. It’s been a while, and I’m really excited to get out there, especially with the guys that we have here.”