Michael Cunningham: Trae Young: “I’m looking forward to going and competing and being in a different arena. Hopefully my shots will start falling in that arena.”
July 5, 2018 | 11:58 pm EDT Update
Mbah a Moute, however, remains a free agent. “Of course, I want to be here, yeah,” Mbah a Moute said. “I think we had a great year last year. I had a good year. The team did great, a game away from the Finals. Hopefully, we’ll bring everybody back. I know Trevor (Ariza) left. But to bring everybody else back and have the same team and try to go at it again, (that) is what I’m hoping to do. We’ll see what happens.”
“It’s a tough market,” Mbah a Moute said. “I’m still waiting, trying to weigh my options, see what happens. We’ll see. This is still day five, six. It’s what I saw coming. Hopefully, we get something done.”
After Thursday’s African art exhibit — attended by Rockets president Tad Brown, vice president Gersson Rosas, general counsel Rafael Stone and scout Brent Johnson — Mbah a Moute will host Friday’s Taste of Africa Gala before Saturday’s charity soccer game pitting Team Mbah a Moute vs. Team Clint Capela at the Rice University Soccer Field. “I always wanted to do something like this since I got in the NBA,” said Mbah a Moute, a native of Cameroon. “Doing it here is great. I really feel home here in Houston.”
Here are the 13 restricted free agents left on the board with their one-year qualifying offer listed: Marcus Smart ($6M), Zach LaVine ($4.3M), David Nwaba ($1.7M), Rodney Hood ($3.4M), Yogi Ferrell ($2.9M), Patrick McCaw ($1.7M) Clint Capela ($4.7M), Montrezl Harrell ($1.8M), Jabari Parker ($4.3M), Jusuf Nurkic ($4.7M), Bryn Forbes ($1.7M), Kyle Anderson ($3.2M) and Davis Bertans ($1.7M).
Spencer Dinwiddie: Don’t know the kid. But to everyone judging Trae young too harshly. Remember SL nothing like the real thing.
Michael Cunningham: Lloyd Pierce says all Hawks players on Utah roster will go on to Vegas. He also will be there but assistant Chris Jent will coach team.