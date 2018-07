Keith Pompey: #Sixers assistant Kevin Young on rookie PG @Landry Shamet’s summer-league role: “I think for this, we are going to try to use him a little bit more off the ball. We will give him run at the 1. Primarily, he’ll be off the ball.” That makes sense. He came to an NBA squad w/ 3 PGs. pic.twitter.com/LPSERKW5kB