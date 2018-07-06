Mudiay is practicing with the Knicks summer-league team that debuts Saturday vs. Atlanta. He won’t play, though. “Just trying to pick up on some of the stuff that he’s teaching,” Mudiay said after Thursday’s summer-league practice. “I’m considered one of the young guys as well, so just coming out here trying to learn as much as I can and just show that I’m really invested. I want to learn as much as I can. He just teaches me how to be a better leader when I’m out there on the court. Just seeing what type of offense he’s going to run, what type of defense he’s going to run and kind of get that into my head. “I think he’ll help a lot. He’s been around some of the best of the best, if not the best in the world. I think his knowledge of the game and everything that he does — he’s really detailed — so that helps a lot, being more detailed.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day