USA Today Sports

Marc J. Spears: Hawks rookie @Trae Young had his best g…

14 mins ago via MarcJSpearsESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 7, 2018 | 8:34 pm EDT Update
Anderson, a restricted free agent, agreed to the offer sheet Friday. The Spurs have until Sunday to decide whether to equal the contract or let the 24-year-old forward go to Memphis. The offer sheet also includes a 15 percent trade kicker that would make the contract more difficult to move in the future. Whatever the Spurs decide, expect them to take the decision down to the Sunday deadline.
14 mins ago via San Antonio Express-News

, , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

July 7, 2018 | 7:50 pm EDT Update
Home