July 7, 2018 | 8:34 pm EDT Update
Anderson, a restricted free agent, agreed to the offer sheet Friday. The Spurs have until Sunday to decide whether to equal the contract or let the 24-year-old forward go to Memphis. The offer sheet also includes a 15 percent trade kicker that would make the contract more difficult to move in the future. Whatever the Spurs decide, expect them to take the decision down to the Sunday deadline.
Michael Scotto: Dwight Howard gave up $4+ million in his buyout agreement with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources told The Athletic. The buyout gives Brooklyn more cap space to utilize if the Nets choose to do so.
Brian Lewis: Jeremy Lin said he’s been going 1-on-1 with contact, and will be ready for training camp. #Nets @jlin7
Jim Eichenhofer: #Pelicans summer head coach Kevin Hanson expressing optimism about Frank Jackson (out 2-4 weeks with left ankle sprain, after he had 13 pts in 13 mins pre-injury Friday): “Obviously he’s a little bummed he’s out, but we all saw what he can do in a short amount of time.”