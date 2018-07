LiAngelo Ball says he’s going to be a Los Angeles Laker! … Eventually. We got Lonzo’s little bro at LAX on Wednesday … and we just had to ask about his dad’s prediction that Gelo will join up with Zo in the purple and gold. “Yeah, I will,” Gelo says. “Probably later. I think I will.” Just one problem … Gelo says nobody from the NBA has called about putting him on their roster — so sounds like it’ll DEFINITELY be later rather than sooner.