USA Today Sports

David Morrow: Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce reveals on ESPN …

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 8, 2018 | 6:27 pm EDT Update
LiAngelo Ball says he’s going to be a Los Angeles Laker! … Eventually. We got Lonzo’s little bro at LAX on Wednesday … and we just had to ask about his dad’s prediction that Gelo will join up with Zo in the purple and gold. “Yeah, I will,” Gelo says. “Probably later. I think I will.” Just one problem … Gelo says nobody from the NBA has called about putting him on their roster — so sounds like it’ll DEFINITELY be later rather than sooner.
50 mins ago via TMZ.com

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: LiAngelo Ball Free Agency
Bill Russell: I am in shock & deeply saddened to hear of my long time friend & teammate #FrankRamsey passing I had the great pleasure to speak with him often. He won 7 @NBA & 1 @NCAA title & was the 1st true 6th man. He was a great man & father. I will miss him!

50 mins ago via Twitter

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

July 8, 2018 | 4:57 pm EDT Update
Home