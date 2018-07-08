David Morrow: Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce reveals on ESPN …
July 8, 2018 | 6:27 pm EDT Update
Bobby Marks: Eight second-round picks have now been signed with the latest being Mitchell Robinson (NYK). The leader in the clubhouse with the most guaranteed money is Portland’s Gary Trent Jr. with $3.9M (over 3 seasons).
LiAngelo Ball says he’s going to be a Los Angeles Laker! … Eventually. We got Lonzo’s little bro at LAX on Wednesday … and we just had to ask about his dad’s prediction that Gelo will join up with Zo in the purple and gold. “Yeah, I will,” Gelo says. “Probably later. I think I will.” Just one problem … Gelo says nobody from the NBA has called about putting him on their roster — so sounds like it’ll DEFINITELY be later rather than sooner.
Bill Russell: I am in shock & deeply saddened to hear of my long time friend & teammate #FrankRamsey passing I had the great pleasure to speak with him often. He won 7 @NBA & 1 @NCAA title & was the 1st true 6th man. He was a great man & father. I will miss him!
July 8, 2018 | 4:57 pm EDT Update
Former Kentucky Wildcats national champion, Boston Celtic and Basketball Hall of Famer Frank Ramsey has died. He was 86 years old. Ramsey died Sunday from natural causes in his hometown of Madisonville, Kentucky. He would have turned 87 on Friday.