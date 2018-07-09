You’re obviously known as one of the greatest dunkers…
You’re obviously known as one of the greatest dunkers ever, but you’re also an all-time great player. Period. For people who don’t know your resume, you averaged 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks over your 15-year NBA career, you’re 13th in NBA history in total points and career points per game, and you made seven All-NBA Teams. Considering everything you’ve accomplished, do you feel your career gets the respect it deserves or do you feel underrated? Dominique Wilkins: I definitely feel underrated. There’s no question about it. I don’t think a lot of people realize what I did. And I didn’t play with another superstar. I basically carried my team for 12 years, and those 12 years were in the East at a time when the East was brutal in terms of talent and teams that were off the charts. I think a lot of times, when you’re an athlete and a high-flyer, you get categorized . But I tell people, ‘It’s very, very difficult to score over 26,000 points just off dunks.’ I was a creative scorer – inside, outside, post-up, off the dribble and even shot the three, only if it was necessary. My thing was running the fast-break and attacking you all the time. I played at one speed and that speed was all-out.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 9, 2018 | 12:36 pm EDT Update
LiAngelo Ball will play with one of his brothers on a Los Angeles basketball franchise. Unfortunately, it’s not Lonzo, it’s not the Los Angeles Lakers and it’s not in the NBA. LiAngelo will be a part of the Los Angeles Ballers in his dad LaVar’s JBA, where he’ll team up with younger sibling LaMelo: The middle Ball brother said he just wants to win and is “trying to get better every day” after he went undrafted in the NBA.
Zach LaVine knows what you’ve been saying. He’s got Twitter and Instagram, too. He knows you’re hatin’ on his defense, his choice of shots, his money; oh, so much of it with the reported $78 million/four-year contract offer from the Sacramento Kings which the Bulls Saturday matched to retain the restricted free agent. Zach says he’s gotten flack like that before. And flown through it without a scratch. He will again, he promises. “People (are going) to put their own opinions on things, or everybody on social media, they try to judge you,” LaVine told reporters Sunday night in Las Vegas in his first comments since the contract with the Bulls became official. “I’m my hardest critic. There’s nothing that any of you (media) guys can say to me that I (don’t) take harder upon myself. I go back and critique my game every year. I’m used to people sleeping on me, and I’m also used to waking them up as well. I’m happy that I have this contract, and I’m happy that I have a little extra motivation to go out there and prove it to some people that don’t believe in me. At the end of the day, I believe in myself, I believe in my work, and I’m going to show the city of Chicago it’s a good choice and I’m here to stay. I’m going to be their guy, and I’m ready to do whatever to help this team get back to that (championship) spot.”
Question: So you just got a call that morning (you signed Cousins) — can you take us through how it went down? Bob Myers: We talked, I talked to his agent Jerry (Akana) in the morning, and he said: “What are you guys trying to do?” And I said: “What are you trying to do?” From there, I was honest, I said there’s not a lot we can do. Then hearing from there they were open to (taking the mid-level exception), that was the first moment where it looked like there was a possibility it would happen. Then I talked to DeMarcus pretty early that morning. That was really just the beginning of it, just (wondering) if it was something he’d really consider. Hearing his voice, hearing his conviction, it made it real to me.
Question: He has said he was aiming to be ready for the season. That seems to have cooled. Where do you think target-wise he could potentially try to return? Myers: I don’t think we’ll know until he does another appointment. He has an appointment in the middle of July and then we’ll know. I think I’ve heard on track, the surgery is somewhere between 8-10 months from the time you have it. But for us, it won’t be: We need you to get out there tonight. It’ll be ramping it up slowly. You can’t really tell with any guy, him or any guy, until they get on the court and do certain things. The goal is for us to have him in the playoffs. That doesn’t mean we’ll wait for the playoffs. When he’s ready to play, he’ll play. We just don’t know when that will be.
You turned down an opportunity to be the head coach of the Phoenix Suns in hopes of landing the Knicks job. Why? David Fizdale: Because I wasn’t just trying to get a job. I wasn’t hoping just to land back on it, I wanted to land back in a place where I felt like I could really do what I could do. After looking at everything and evaluating everything and after spending time with [Knicks general manager] Scott [Perry], [Knicks president] Steve [Mills], looking at the fact that they’ve got KP [Kristaps Porzingis] there. And it’s the Knicks. It’s just a hard thing to turn down.
What have you garnered from your WhatsApp conversations? David Fizdale: Excitement. He likes exactly what I’m talking about from the standpoint of style of play. The fact that I won’t lock him into any position, that I’ll always try to put him in a position of success, that I’m going to challenge him to be an MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. I think he really likes the idea of the way I operate, how I’m going to hold guys accountable to a strict level. He likes the sound of that. So our conversations have been great. Every time we do something team-buildingwise, I always make sure that I hit him up and send him a picture, a film or whatever it is. He can’t get here for that, but I want him to still feel [he’s a part of it]. It’s been a good building process.
The Memphis Grizzlies released the following statements from Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace and Glynn Cyprien, who has spent the last four seasons with the Grizzlies’ basketball operations department and served as Memphis Hustle Head Coach and Grizzlies Director of Pro Personnel during the 2017-18 season. Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace: “Glynn Cyprien has made tremendous contributions over the last four years to the Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle and for even longer in the Memphis community dating back to his days as an assistant coach with the University of Memphis. Cyp’s work ethic, basketball knowledge and engaging personality will be deeply missed by our organization, the City of Memphis and the Mid-South. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in his next adventure.”