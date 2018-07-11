Gery Woelfel: Larry Riley, a former Bucks coach who pla…
Rick Bonnell: Silver said he expects free agency to not be the traditional midnight start as soon as next July. Would move to a more reasonable hour
Tim Bontemps: Adam Silver says the investigation into the Dallas Mavericks should be wrapped up by the end of July, based off the last update he received.
Harrison Faigen: “We’re going to have the ball in LeBron’s hands a lot”- Luke Walton with his biggest confirmation of his halftime press conference
In an interview with cleveland.com on Tuesday, Clarkson said he needed to “slow down” when he was on the court in the playoffs, looking for the open man and considering the defense in front of him instead of hurrying toward a shot.
“I feel like we’re going to shock a lot of people this year just because LeBron left,” Clarkson said. “I feel great about the team, coaching staff. They got a lot of belief in guys, so I’m just ready to strap it up and get ready for the season now.”
Bill Oram: Left knee strain and left ankle sprain for Lakers first round pick Moritz Wagner. He had 7 points in 10 minutes against the Summer Knicks but will not return tonight. Don’t be surprised if he’s out for the tournament.
JR Smith posted a photo of one of his daughters and wrote that that’s how she looked at him when “I didn’t shoot after Game 1!” He added laughing emojis, facepalm emojis and eyes emojis.
Anthony and the Thunder are working in conjunction to part ways. The Thunder has until Aug. 31 to waive Anthony and stretch the $27.9 million he’s owed in the final season of his contract over three years.