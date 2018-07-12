USA Today Sports

4 hours ago via Cleveland Plain Dealer
A source said the Cavs were offered on draft night the chance to trade up to No. 3 with the Hawks in a deal that would’ve sent Kent Bazemore to Cleveland. Instead, Atlanta swapped spots with No. 5 Dallas, and the Mavericks ended up with Luka Doncic while the Hawks landed Trae Young. Cleveland wanted Sexton and held firm at No. 8. Again, it’s very, very, very early, but the Cavs have every reason to be pleased with their pick. No one drafted ahead of Sexton is averaging more points per game in Vegas than him.

July 12, 2018 | 6:37 am EDT Update
Booker, who called Russell his “brother” in a recent Instagram post, believes Russell is ready to capitalize on his opportunity this season after playing only 48 games last season due to knee surgery. “I think he’s more focused than ever right now,” Booker said. “Like I said earlier, everybody has…comes at different times and different opportunities. He’s in a whole new situation in Brooklyn, and I think he looked at that as a fresh start and he’s been working hard this summer. I know he’s been in New York grinding with the team and I’ve been in Los Angeles. Every time we talk on the phone it’s like, ‘I’m working’ and he’s saying the same thing. He’s locked in and ready to go.”
4 hours ago via The Athletic

The Knicks hadn’t begun negotiations on an extension with Kristaps Porzingis early in free agency and it doesn’t sound like an extension is imminent. The All-Star forward is eligible for a 5-year, $157 million extension this summer but the Knicks would have an additional $10 million in cap space in 2019 – when they hope to sign a top free agent – if they waited to extend Porzingis until next summer. Knicks GM Scott Perry was asked if the Knicks were more likely to wait until next summer to extend Porzingis. “We’ll continue to stay in touch with Kristaps,” Perry said in Las Vegas on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “He’s part of our long-term plan
4 hours ago via ESPN

The Marcus Smart situation could be resolved tomorrow. The Celtics could step in with a multi-year deal that suits their restricted free agent guard, or another club could make him an offer that is beyond the current market value. But don’t count on it. Sources indicate this may drag on for quite a while. Smart determined his worth to be more than what is out there in this summer’s market, and the Celts are in no rush to bid against themselves.
4 hours ago via Boston Herald

“There’s guys that we’re looking (at),” Ainge said Wednesday while the Celtics summer league practiced at Palo Verde High School west of the Vegas strip. “We’re all here watching all the teams play in the summer league, watching different guys work out. But our priority remains the same. Our priority is still Marcus in free agency, and that’s where we are.”
4 hours ago via The Athletic

