Booker, who called Russell his “brother” in a recent Instagram post, believes Russell is ready to capitalize on his opportunity this season after playing only 48 games last season due to knee surgery. “I think he’s more focused than ever right now,” Booker said. “Like I said earlier, everybody has…comes at different times and different opportunities. He’s in a whole new situation in Brooklyn, and I think he looked at that as a fresh start and he’s been working hard this summer. I know he’s been in New York grinding with the team and I’ve been in Los Angeles. Every time we talk on the phone it’s like, ‘I’m working’ and he’s saying the same thing. He’s locked in and ready to go.”