Adrian Wojnarowski: Brooklyn has traded Jeremy Lin to the Hawks, league sources tell ESPN.
July 13, 2018 | 1:22 am EDT Update
David Aldridge: Meanwhile, told the Hawks plan to keep @Jeremy Lin, acquired from BKN tonight (@Adrian Wojnarowski first). With @Trae Young in the mix as well, you’d have to think Atlanta is in range to deal incumbent point @Dennis Schroeder, around whom trade rumors have been flying for weeks.
Adrian Wojnarowski: In the Jeremy Lin deal, Atlanta sends the Nets the rights to 2016 second-round pick Isaia Cordinier (you’ll probably never see him). Atlanta gets a 2025 second-round pick and the right to swap picks with Nets in 2023.
Andy Larsen: Hey all, I have some exciting news to announce! I’m moving to the Salt Lake Tribune to be a Jazz beat writer there, starting July 25! I’m incredibly honored to be joining that team.
Kyle Goon: At the end of the month, I will begin a new adventure out west: Next season, I will be covering the Los Angeles Lakers for the Southern California News Group, including the Orange County Register and LA Daily News, taking over for my friend @billoram.
July 13, 2018 | 12:32 am EDT Update
Clearing out the Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur contract saves Denver a combined $43M in salary and projected luxury tax. The Nuggets now have 14 players on guaranteed contracts and are now $8.7M below the luxury tax. Denver this offseason has saved a projected $90M in salary and tax by trading Faried, Arthur and recently Wilson Chandler in a previous trade to Philadelphia.