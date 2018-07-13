USA Today Sports

David Aldridge: Meanwhile, told the Hawks plan to keep …

2 hours ago via daldridgetnt

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Storyline: Dennis Schroeder Trade?
More HoopsHype Rumors
July 13, 2018 | 12:32 am EDT Update
Clearing out the Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur contract saves Denver a combined $43M in salary and projected luxury tax. The Nuggets now have 14 players on guaranteed contracts and are now $8.7M below the luxury tax. Denver this offseason has saved a projected $90M in salary and tax by trading Faried, Arthur and recently Wilson Chandler in a previous trade to Philadelphia.
2 hours ago via ESPN

, Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Home