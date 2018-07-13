SB: Was it hard to leave Philly? LLOYD PIERCE: I’ve b…
SB: Was it hard to leave Philly? LLOYD PIERCE: I’ve been fortunate that a job was presented to me and I had a good one. There wasn’t pressure. It wasn’t like, ‘I didn’t get the job and now I’m stuck in this bad situation.’ If I didn’t get the [Hawks] job, I get to go finish what we started. There’s a lot of personal victory to stay with Philly and continue. However, I got a great opportunity. There’s 30 jobs, one was presented to me and I was able to get it. I can’t look at it any other way.
July 13, 2018 | 3:01 pm EDT Update
Darren Wolfson: #Twolves All-Star Jimmy Butler has officially turned down the Wolves’ 4-year, $110M range extension offer, per owner Glen Taylor. Full interview posting soon, which includes stuff on KAT extension talks, Thibs, filling out the roster, and #LosLynx.
Vincent Goodwill: Definitely think there’s some smoke to Jabari Parker and the Bulls. Apparently he wants to be a Bull, according to sources
Moses Kingsley: Everyone sleeping on IT like he wasn’t in the MVP conversation a couple years ago 🤦🏾♂️
Bill Oram: Magic Johnson is praising @Josh Hart’s development and play in Vegas summer league. “Some guys better watch out because he’d gonna be pushing to start.”
Ohm Youngmisuk: Magic said before he met with LeBron, he studied film of LeBron when he was first in Cleveland, when he got to Miami, when he returned to Cleveland and this last season to see how he’s been at every stage. He said LeBron noticed his preparation, keeping it all about basketball
Bill Oram: Magic: “We’re gonna go to LeBron and say hey if there’s a deal to be made or a guy’s available,’What do you think about this guy?'” That’s how it was when he played w/ Jerry West and Dr. Buss. “The ultimate decision-maker … is me.”