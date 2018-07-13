SB NATION: What kind of team do you want to be? LLOYD P…
SB NATION: What kind of team do you want to be? LLOYD PIERCE: I get asked that question all the time. Anytime you go into preconceived notions with what you want to be, that’s a trick situation. My job right now is to get a feel for who I have. The scary part of the preconceived notion, you spend a lot of time, and then all of a sudden: that’s not going to work. I don’t want to put myself in a corner. This is who we’re going to be, this is how we’re going to be. We have to be in great condition, we have to take advantage of our youth. We have to find a way to play high efficient basketball. […] Pace to me, as I’ve tried to define it, is not just getting the ball up the floor and jacking up a shot. It’s moving the basketball and not getting stuck with the ball and being hard to guard. That’s going to require a lot of work on our staff to getting our guys committed to believing that.
July 13, 2018 | 3:01 pm EDT Update
Darren Wolfson: #Twolves All-Star Jimmy Butler has officially turned down the Wolves’ 4-year, $110M range extension offer, per owner Glen Taylor. Full interview posting soon, which includes stuff on KAT extension talks, Thibs, filling out the roster, and #LosLynx.
Vincent Goodwill: Definitely think there’s some smoke to Jabari Parker and the Bulls. Apparently he wants to be a Bull, according to sources
Moses Kingsley: Everyone sleeping on IT like he wasn’t in the MVP conversation a couple years ago 🤦🏾♂️
Bill Oram: Magic Johnson is praising @Josh Hart’s development and play in Vegas summer league. “Some guys better watch out because he’d gonna be pushing to start.”
Ohm Youngmisuk: Magic said before he met with LeBron, he studied film of LeBron when he was first in Cleveland, when he got to Miami, when he returned to Cleveland and this last season to see how he’s been at every stage. He said LeBron noticed his preparation, keeping it all about basketball
Bill Oram: Magic: “We’re gonna go to LeBron and say hey if there’s a deal to be made or a guy’s available,’What do you think about this guy?'” That’s how it was when he played w/ Jerry West and Dr. Buss. “The ultimate decision-maker … is me.”