SB NATION: What kind of team do you want to be? LLOYD PIERCE: I get asked that question all the time. Anytime you go into preconceived notions with what you want to be, that’s a trick situation. My job right now is to get a feel for who I have. The scary part of the preconceived notion, you spend a lot of time, and then all of a sudden: that’s not going to work. I don’t want to put myself in a corner. This is who we’re going to be, this is how we’re going to be. We have to be in great condition, we have to take advantage of our youth. We have to find a way to play high efficient basketball. […] Pace to me, as I’ve tried to define it, is not just getting the ball up the floor and jacking up a shot. It’s moving the basketball and not getting stuck with the ball and being hard to guard. That’s going to require a lot of work on our staff to getting our guys committed to believing that.

