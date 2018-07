Trae Young got the chance to meet Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke while in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League, and the Atlanta Hawks rookie is a huge fan of hers. Young tweeted that it was the first time he has ever been starstruck, calling the meeting a “dream come true.” The 19-year-old has met lots of sports stars and celebrities – from Steph Curry to Pharrell – but Burke was the one who stood out for him.