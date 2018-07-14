Trae Young got the chance to meet Basketball Hall of Fa…
Trae Young got the chance to meet Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke while in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League, and the Atlanta Hawks rookie is a huge fan of hers. Young tweeted that it was the first time he has ever been starstruck, calling the meeting a “dream come true.” The 19-year-old has met lots of sports stars and celebrities – from Steph Curry to Pharrell – but Burke was the one who stood out for him.
July 13, 2018 | 10:09 pm EDT Update
Josh Robbins: The contract Magic summer-leaguer Braian Angola-Rodas signed today is an Exhibit 10 contract. An Exhibit 10 can be converted to a two-way deal before the regular season & allows a team to pay a bonus topping out at $50k if a player is waived then signs a G-League deal.
The Denver Nuggets have traded forwards Darrell Arthur and Kenneth Faried, a 2019 protected first round pick and a future second round draft pick to Brooklyn in exchange for guard Isaiah Whitehead, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. Denver has subsequently waived Whitehead.
Sean Cunningham: In their summer league finale in Vegas tonight, Kings will play without Harry Giles (not hurt), Frank Mason (ankle) & Justin Jackson (not hurt). Team has seen enough of both Jackson & Giles and happy with what they witnessed. Other guys get extended look tonight
Wake Forest says former basketball all-American and NBA All-Star Len Chappell has died. The school says the 77-year-old Chappell died Thursday. No cause of death was provided in Friday’s announcement.
Chappell was the No. 4 pick in the 1962 NBA draft and played nine seasons in the league, scoring more than 5,600 points. In 1964, he became the first Demon Deacons player selected to an NBA All-Star Game while with the New York Knicks.
July 13, 2018 | 9:13 pm EDT Update
Gery Woelfel: As I reported earlier today, the Sacramento Kings’ interest in Jabari Parker is comparable to the Bulls’ Told now Kings’ and Bulls’ offers are almost comparable.
Georges Niang agreed to a three-year, $5 million deal with the Utah Jazz on Friday to end his restricted free agency, according to a Deseret News source. The source also confirmed that the first year of the deal is guaranteed, with trigger dates each year where the figures can guarantee.