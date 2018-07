“My vibes is always good,” a shirtless Howard said during a half-hour Instagram Live session that consisted primarily of video of the 32-year-old center working out. “I’ll address that any day. I ain’t no bad person. I ain’t never been no bad person in the locker room. All this stuff is just lies to try to justify why I was traded, or why I left the team. But anybody who knows me, who’s been around me, on and off the court, I ain’t never been no a–hole, I ain’t never been no mean person. I would never try to destroy a team, but that’s a narrative that they always tried to say to me because they couldn’t say nothing else. At one point they were saying I was a great teammate, that I smiled too much on the court. But I smiled my happy a– all the way to the Finals.”