July 15, 2018 | 5:48 pm EDT Update
In Laker purple and gold shorts, LeBron James strolled to his courtside seat just before tip-off of the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons matchup at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. It’s the first time that LeBron has seen his new team in action since signing his four-year, $153.3 million deal.

July 15, 2018 | 4:30 pm EDT Update
