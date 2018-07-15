Anadolu Efes is going all in for a big move for next season and has offered a $2.2M, one-year deal to Malcolm Delaney, according to Eurohoops sources. Delaney, 29, who spent the previous two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, also expects a big offer from China while he is still exploring his NBA options.
July 15, 2018 | 5:48 pm EDT Update
In Laker purple and gold shorts, LeBron James strolled to his courtside seat just before tip-off of the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons matchup at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. It’s the first time that LeBron has seen his new team in action since signing his four-year, $153.3 million deal.
Mike Trudell: Brandon Ingram just arrived, and walked immediately over to see LeBron, who got up to give him some love.
Mike Trudell: The Lakers will advance to the semifinals to face the winner of Cleveland and Toronto, which is next here at Thomas and Mack in Vegas. This will be their 11th straight victory in Vegas (6 last year).
July 15, 2018 | 4:30 pm EDT Update
The Pistons retained wing Reggie Bullock by exercising their team option for an economical $2.5 million for next season. It was a predictable outcome for Bullock, who had a breakout season with career highs of 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 44.5 percent on 3-pointers — which ranked second in the NBA — last season.
Tania Ganguli: LeBron knows the Lakers summer League roster pretty well. He’s calling out guys by name when he likes something they’ve done.