It was Tim Sr., along with some friends and former teammates, who helped pull Tim Jr. out of his funk after the Knicks traded him to Atlanta on draft night three years ago. Tim Jr. never wanted to leave New York, and former Hawks assistant coach Charles Lee said he was bitter.
July 16, 2018 | 7:02 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: The Philadelphia 76ers have been rebuffed in their attempt to hire away Houston’s Daryl Morey to take over as their new general manager, @NYTSports has learned
Marc Stein: The 76ers had great interest in Morey — freshly voted as the league’s Executive of the Year — to replace the ousted Bryan Colangelo. But Morey couldn’t be lured away from the Rockets, with whom he has spent the last 12 seasons.
Mark Murphy: Correction to earlier report: Danny Ainge says Celtics have not yet agreed to terms with free agent Walter Lemon Jr. on two-way contract. Both sides still in discussions.
Lonnie Walker IV’s first assist as a pro will lead to hundreds of young basketball players from his hometown wearing new sneakers. Walker, who signed an endorsement deal with shoemaker Adidas before being drafted last month by the San Antonio Spurs, has teamed with another former Red Knight, Eric Wise, to deliver 300 pairs of shoes to Reading’s Blacktop Basketball League.
July 16, 2018 | 6:42 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Sources: The Toronto Raptors plan to waive forward Alfonzo McKinnie ahead of $1.4M guarantee date on Wednesday. McKinnie signed a multiyear deal with Toronto last offseason.
“Ersan is a high-character, veteran player who gives our team an additional shooter to help spread the court,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He has a team-first mentality and brings toughness and energy to both ends of the floor. We are very excited to have him and his family back in Milwaukee.”