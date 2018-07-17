Kobe Bryant: In the latest episode of #Detail we're bre…
Kobe Bryant: In the latest episode of #Detail we’re breaking down how having a deeper understanding of the game will enable @Trae Young of the @Jaryd Wilson to read defenses at a higher level and exploit their weaknesses. Watch it now on @ESPN+
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 17, 2018 | 5:10 pm EDT Update
Q: Raptors fans have a lot of faith in Masai Ujiri — we really credit him for turning our franchise around after trading Rudy Gay in 2013. But where does he go from here? — Dan Schechner (Toronto) MARC STEIN: I just spent a few days at the N.B.A.’s annual summer league in Las Vegas, where buzz about Toronto trying to work its way into the Kawhi Leonard trade sweepstakes was constant. But is it real? The offshore oddsmakers who establish betting lines on these things certainly think so, because the Raptors have suddenly emerged as the bookies’ favorites to land Leonard via trade. I can’t say I’d make the same forecast — at least not yet.
MARC STEIN: But I did hear enough chatter in various Vegas conversations to believe that the Raptors have given legit consideration to gambling on a trade for Leonard, with three obvious problems to contend with: 1) Leonard can leave in free agency at season’s end, even if the Raptors are fortunate enough to trade for him. 2) Leonard’s camp has given no indication to any interested team that he plans to sign anywhere but Los Angeles (with either the Lakers or the Clippers) in July 2019. 3) Leonard’s readiness for next season, thanks to the quadriceps injury that limited him to nine games last season, has to concern teams in Toronto’s position as much as the idea of trading for him and losing him months later.
MARC STEIN: The Spurs’ asking price for a player regarded as the league’s most menacing two-way force when healthy, for the moment, is thus still said to be rather high. But I have little doubt Ujiri is willing to trade any Raptor on the roster if he finds a deal he likes — even after LeBron James’ departure to the Western Conference. The Raptors, I’m told, held exploratory discussions in the summer of 2017 with Minnesota on a deal that would have been headlined by DeRozan and the Timberwolves’ Canadian swingman Andrew Wiggins. No trade materialized, but it reaffirms the notion that not even DeRozan, at the peak of his career, is untouchable in Toronto.
HoopsHype: Overall, how was your free-agency experience? I know restricted free agency can be tough for some guys, but it seemed to be pretty easy and quick for you. Fred VanVleet: It was a good experience. I didn’t really know what to expect going into it. But, like you said, it went by pretty easy and fast. It was over with pretty quick. I was kind of anxious going into it, just not knowing what to expect or how things might shake out. I knew where I wanted to be and I had a feeling what Toronto was going to do, but you never really know until it’s actually time to get a deal. Then, once [the free-agency period started], it wrapped up pretty quick.
HoopsHype: Were there any surprises? Everyone imagines free agency, but then sometimes it’s different than they expected. Did any aspect surprise you? Fred VanVleet: You never really know what’s going to happen until you’re actually in it. I had been given some indications [that certain teams would pursue me] from different people around the league. We had a network of people around the league so we could find out what other teams might be interested. But, again, you never really know [if the interest is real] until they actually throw an offer at you when free agency officially starts. There were some surprises right at midnight, right after free agency started, but nothing serious enough to where I wanted to change my plan and not re-sign with the Raptors. It was flattering; it’s always nice to be wanted and to see teams calling and inquiring about you and trying to find a way to add you to their team. But, like I said, it wasn’t anything substantial enough and it didn’t happen fast enough for me to stray from my plan [of re-signing with Toronto]. If I wanted to explore those options, I would’ve had to put the Raptors’ things on hold and stall them out to see if these other things would fall into place and that just didn’t really make sense to me.
HoopsHype: It seems like Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan really emerged as strong mentors for you. How much have they helped you and how nice is it having two stars to learn from in this backcourt? Fred VanVleet: They’ve been vital to my success. I owe my NBA career to those guys. They’re such great guys and great leaders by example, but then to also take me under their wing and treat me as their little brother? To go out of their way to teach me on the court and off the court? They did that. And all that stuff, they didn’t have to do that, you know? They chose to do that. I owe a ton of my success from my first two years in the league to those guys. They were incredible. They’re amazing players, obviously, but they’re also so real and so humble. It meant so much that they went out of their way to look out for me and help me when nobody told them to do that and they didn’t have to do that. It was just a genuine thing that they did, a genuine thing that happened. I’m super grateful for everything they’ve done for me.
Chris Dempsey: This quote didn’t make it into the IT piece, but it is one of my favorites. #Nuggets fans will love it. It’s Thomas talking about being active in the community and things being bigger than basketball.