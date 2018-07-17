David Morrow: All-NBA Summer League First Team: Josh Ha…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 17, 2018 | 6:25 pm EDT Update
David ‘Dubi’ Pick: Nemanja Bjelica will talk to his former Euroleague sweetheart Fenerbahce before his commits to a deal. Nicolo Melli will attack the NBA in 2019, Zeljko Obradovic needs a do-it-all star for the future. Not smart for Turks to allow rival clubs to snatch him long term.
For Napier, generously listed at 6’1”, Brooklyn just seemed like the perfect fit … and for a lot of reasons, starting with the Nets growing rep for making players better. “I think the fact guys are willing to get better, guys are proving themselves each and every year, doing something better each and every year, it’s just great for the franchise and definitely great for the city of Brooklyn.
The Boston native said as well that he appreciates the city game. “I know the city of Brooklyn has rabid fans. I know how that goes. It’s great to see them continue to do that. I think my part in it is to continue to compete and continue to fill whatever void needs to be filled and go in there with a mindset of competing and trying to win games.”
Napier said Crabbe’s role was critical. “Yeah, I talk to Allen Crabbe a lot, Ed Davis as well,” Napier said of his former Blazer teammates, who will all represent Brooklyn this coming season. “Those are my guys from Portland. I was in California at the time. Me and Allen exchange texts all the time. It was just a text message here and there, a call here and there before I made my decision to understand the type of environment Brooklyn is and the facility and everything. All I heard was great things about it. It was easy for me to choose after that.”
Shams Charania: 2018 NBA Summer League MVP in Las Vegas: Los Angeles Lakers‘ Josh Hart. Last season, Lakers’ Lonzo Ball was awarded MVP in Las Vegas.