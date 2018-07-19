Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Muscala ($5M) is likely he…
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Muscala ($5M) is likely headed for a third team in near future. OKC GM Sam Presti and coach Billy Donovan were given permission to talk with Schroder, and they’re enthusiastic about partnership. OKC wants more speed, another ball handler.
July 19, 2018 | 4:45 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City has agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round pick to Atlanta for point guard Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony will be waived, and he will join team of his choice. Rockets are frontrunner.
July 19, 2018 | 4:15 pm EDT Update
Mark Medina: Bob Myers on handling DeMarcus Cousins’ personality: “Yeah there’s going to be some moments. But we might need some moments. We needed something different even though we won and wanted to finish the way we wanted to finish, there was some stale to our season. “
Tyler Honeycutt’s tragic death was ruled a suicide by the coroner office of Los Angeles County, per a report by USA Today.
July 19, 2018 | 2:52 pm EDT Update
A. Sherrod Blakely: Press conference for #Celtics Marcus Smart slated for later today after signing his 4-year, $52M deal, has been postponed. Team says he is experiencing “stomach flu-like symptoms” and is receiving IV fluids at New England Baptist hospital.