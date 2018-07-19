USA Today Sports

Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City has agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round pick to Atlanta for point guard Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony will be waived, and he will join team of his choice. Rockets are frontrunner.

Storyline: Carmelo Anthony Free Agency
July 19, 2018 | 4:15 pm EDT Update
July 19, 2018 | 2:52 pm EDT Update
