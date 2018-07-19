USA Today Sports

The Hawks plan to waive Anthony, who will then become a…

53 mins ago via USA Today Sports
The Hawks plan to waive Anthony, who will then become a free agent after he clears waivers. Atlanta has the ability to absorb Anthony’s contract, but the price for taking him off Oklahoma City’s roster was a first-round draft pick – a good move for Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk who is rebuilding the roster.

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 19, 2018 | 6:06 pm EDT Update
Schroder comes to the Thunder for a desired need: another fast, playmaking point guard for a revved-up bench behind All-Star guard Russell Westbrook. OKC general manager Sam Presti and coach Billy Donovan were given permission to speak with Schroder before the agreement, and the three of them discussed his role with Oklahoma City.
18 mins ago via ESPN

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

July 19, 2018 | 5:39 pm EDT Update
Home