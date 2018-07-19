The Hawks were motivated to move Schroder after draftin…
The Hawks were motivated to move Schroder after drafting Trae Young with the fifth overall pick last month and then trading with Brooklyn for veteran point guard Jeremy Lin.
July 19, 2018 | 6:06 pm EDT Update
David Aldridge: It should surprise no one that @Carmelo Anthony has been telling people for more than a week that he’ll ultimately wind up with the Rockets, per league source.
The Hawks will have to waive Antonius Cleveland to make the deal work. Trade might not be made official for several days.
Schroder comes to the Thunder for a desired need: another fast, playmaking point guard for a revved-up bench behind All-Star guard Russell Westbrook. OKC general manager Sam Presti and coach Billy Donovan were given permission to speak with Schroder before the agreement, and the three of them discussed his role with Oklahoma City.
Bobby Marks: The 76ers now have 15 players under contract after swapping out Justin Anderson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot in exchange for Mike Muscala. The 27 year-old Muscala is in the last year of his contract with a $5M cap hit.
The Utah Jazz have notified Papa John’s Pizza of their intent to end their relationship with the company, The Salt Lake Tribune learned Thursday afternoon. According to NBA sources, the Jazz informed Papa John’s of their decision earlier in the week. The national pizza chain had been one of team’s sponsors in recent years.
John Schnatter, the company founder, has come under fire following reports he used the n-word during a company conference call. He previously had criticized the NFL for not cracking down on players who protested during the national anthem, claiming that the protests were hurting Papa John’s bottom line.
July 19, 2018 | 5:39 pm EDT Update
Oklahoma City was able to accomplish two things by trading Carmelo Anthony to Atlanta, improve the roster while saving $73M this season. The Thunder will now see their projected luxury tax bill drop from $150M to $88.8M, a savings of $62M.