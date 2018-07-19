USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Schroder, 24, faces possible felony charges for an assault arrest in September. He also said during a news conference in his native Germany that he would like to be traded, preferably to the Bucks or Pacers. He also was suspended several times over his five-year career with the Hawks for different violations, including not returning from an All-Star break trip to Germany after he forgot his visa.

July 19, 2018 | 7:03 pm EDT Update
